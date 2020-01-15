Head to Head Survey: Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Callon Petroleum (OTCMKTS:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Halcón Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcón Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Halcón Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $587.62 million 1.60 $300.36 million $0.82 5.02 Halcón Resources $226.61 million 0.00 $45.96 million ($0.05) N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Halcón Resources. Halcón Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Halcón Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 38.86% 7.48% 4.59% Halcón Resources -407.40% -110.36% -42.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Callon Petroleum and Halcón Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 4 9 0 2.69 Halcón Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $9.57, indicating a potential upside of 132.24%.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Halcón Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Halcón Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

