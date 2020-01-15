Healthcare Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) Quiet Period Will End on January 22nd

Healthcare Merger’s (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 22nd. Healthcare Merger had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HCCOU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Healthcare Merger has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Get Healthcare Merger alerts:

Healthcare Merger Company Profile

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.