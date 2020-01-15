Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 224.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,840,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE HTA opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.