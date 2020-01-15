HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Position Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,549 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.71% of HealthStream worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 90,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $867.73 million, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

