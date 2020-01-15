Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post sales of $173.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.78 million and the highest is $182.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $599.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $612.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $685.73 million, with estimates ranging from $649.41 million to $701.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.