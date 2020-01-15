Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells $50,020.00 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. 168,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLF. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

