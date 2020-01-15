Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 751,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 120.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 81.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.