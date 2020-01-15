Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $20.40 million and $1.15 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,788,680 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

