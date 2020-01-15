Hefren Tillotson Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,522,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. 13,064,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,735,557. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

