Hefren Tillotson Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,770,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,770,000 after purchasing an additional 878,222 shares during the period. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,434,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,883,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. 33,196,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,308,510. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2012 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

