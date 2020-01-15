Hefren Tillotson Inc. Sells 2,519 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ remained flat at $$62.11 on Wednesday. 1,058,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,476. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

