Hefren Tillotson Inc. Sells 5,465 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after acquiring an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after acquiring an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,089,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. 1,222,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $121.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

