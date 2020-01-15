Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,711,937.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Heico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 290.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 1,441.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,964 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

HEI traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 454,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. Heico has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heico will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

