Helium Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Helium has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $126,878.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007930 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,517,965 coins and its circulating supply is 12,169,585 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

