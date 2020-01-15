HelloGold Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $155,222.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 7% against the dollar. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

