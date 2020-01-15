Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne accounts for approximately 2.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 88.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,189. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

