Hemenway Trust Co LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 281.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $202.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.08. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

