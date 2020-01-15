Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 49,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

