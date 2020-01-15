Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 8,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 4,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 3,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

