Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 3,098,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.17. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.30 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

