Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,180 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,240,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

