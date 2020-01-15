Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 1,113 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 23.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.39. 1,174,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.86. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.