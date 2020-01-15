Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.24% of AptarGroup worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.71. The company had a trading volume of 240,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.