Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,147,000 after buying an additional 155,483 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 302,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $131.84 and a 52 week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

