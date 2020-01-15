Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 26,267 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

