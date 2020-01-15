Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.75 ($102.03).

FRA HEN3 opened at €93.58 ($108.81) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.56. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

