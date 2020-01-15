Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,607,000 after buying an additional 466,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,026 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

