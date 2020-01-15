Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.