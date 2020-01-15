Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,015,000 after acquiring an additional 624,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,818,000 after acquiring an additional 204,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,076,000 after acquiring an additional 948,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

