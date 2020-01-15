Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 161.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

