Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

