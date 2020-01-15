Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.20 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

