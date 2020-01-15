Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

