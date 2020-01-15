Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 6.5% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

