Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,600,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,033 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

