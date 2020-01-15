Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carvana by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

