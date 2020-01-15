Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cadence Bancorp worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 639.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,576,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $13,589,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 533,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Insiders have bought 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

