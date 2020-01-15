Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of OceanFirst Financial worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFC stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

