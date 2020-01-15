Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 67,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

BP stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

