Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 47,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

