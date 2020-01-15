Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Independent Bank worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 129,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Independent Bank by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $262,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Insiders sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDB. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

