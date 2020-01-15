Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.18 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE T opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

