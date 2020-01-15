Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 133,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 88,371 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 97,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.68. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

