Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

