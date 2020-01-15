Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,781,000 after buying an additional 465,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,858,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 163.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 338,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $666,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:INT opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

