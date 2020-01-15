Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Brookline Bancorp worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 296,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 106,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.