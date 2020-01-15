Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Meridian Bancorp worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBSB. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

