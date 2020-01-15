Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

