Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $98.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

