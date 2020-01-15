Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

